    A Survivor's Story: National Trauma Survivors Day

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Video by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    United States Marine Corps Captain Andrew Hairston of Wounded Warrior Battalion-East shares his trauma survivor's story. In 2021, Hairston suffered a traumatic injury, losing part of his left leg. On May 18, 2022, Hairston participated in a one-mile walk held at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune in honor of Trauma Survivors. The day coincidentally also marked the one one-year anniversary of Hairston's first steps on his prosthetic leg at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Hairston is now a paracyclist who will be representing his home, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Marine Corps in August's Warrior Games. He hopes to eventually qualify for a future spot at the Paralympic Games. Hairston wishes his story will inspire other trauma patients to never give up on their recovery.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 12:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844434
    VIRIN: 220523-N-FE818-1001
    Filename: DOD_109009664
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    TAGS

    wounded warrior
    Trauma Center
    trauma care
    NMCCL

