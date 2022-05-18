A Survivor's Story: National Trauma Survivors Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/844434" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

United States Marine Corps Captain Andrew Hairston of Wounded Warrior Battalion-East shares his trauma survivor's story. In 2021, Hairston suffered a traumatic injury, losing part of his left leg. On May 18, 2022, Hairston participated in a one-mile walk held at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune in honor of Trauma Survivors. The day coincidentally also marked the one one-year anniversary of Hairston's first steps on his prosthetic leg at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Hairston is now a paracyclist who will be representing his home, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Marine Corps in August's Warrior Games. He hopes to eventually qualify for a future spot at the Paralympic Games. Hairston wishes his story will inspire other trauma patients to never give up on their recovery.