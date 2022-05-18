United States Marine Corps Captain Andrew Hairston of Wounded Warrior Battalion-East shares his trauma survivor's story. In 2021, Hairston suffered a traumatic injury, losing part of his left leg. On May 18, 2022, Hairston participated in a one-mile walk held at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune in honor of Trauma Survivors. The day coincidentally also marked the one one-year anniversary of Hairston's first steps on his prosthetic leg at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Hairston is now a paracyclist who will be representing his home, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Marine Corps in August's Warrior Games. He hopes to eventually qualify for a future spot at the Paralympic Games. Hairston wishes his story will inspire other trauma patients to never give up on their recovery.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 12:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844434
|VIRIN:
|220523-N-FE818-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109009664
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A Survivor's Story: National Trauma Survivors Day, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT