    4th Infantry Division Ivy Week Begins with Utah Beach Event

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Video by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Over 6,000 Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division participated in a Utah Beach event to begin Ivy Week at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2022. The event pays tribute to the 4th Infantry Division Troops who stormed Utah beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 11:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844410
    VIRIN: 220523-A-CQ037-522
    Filename: DOD_109009456
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Infantry Division Ivy Week Begins with Utah Beach Event, by SGT Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

