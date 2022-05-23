4th Infantry Division Ivy Week Begins with Utah Beach Event

Over 6,000 Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division participated in a Utah Beach event to begin Ivy Week at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2022. The event pays tribute to the 4th Infantry Division Troops who stormed Utah beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Michael Hunnisett)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 11:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844410
|VIRIN:
|220523-A-CQ037-522
|Filename:
|DOD_109009456
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
