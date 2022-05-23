Small Passenger Vessel Day_2022

Coast Guard Sector New York presents valuable info for the Small Passenger Vessel Industry regarding Inspections, Scheduling, Life Saving, and more.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 11:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844404
|VIRIN:
|220523-G-PA231-413
|Filename:
|DOD_109009398
|Length:
|00:24:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
