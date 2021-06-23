NAVSpEAks - Pronouns

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Conchy Vasquez and Jony Rozon, both engineers at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Division Newport discuss the importance of using correct pronouns as well as polite etiquette when you may not be sure of someone's pronouns. Official US Navy Video by John Vannucci