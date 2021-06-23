Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSpEAks - Pronouns

    RI, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Vannucci 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Conchy Vasquez and Jony Rozon, both engineers at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Division Newport discuss the importance of using correct pronouns as well as polite etiquette when you may not be sure of someone's pronouns. Official US Navy Video by John Vannucci

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 10:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 844401
    VIRIN: 210623-F-NA180-975
    Filename: DOD_109009322
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: RI, US

    TAGS

    Pride
    LGBTQ
    pronouns

