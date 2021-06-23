NAVSpEAks - Pronouns

Conchy Vasquez and Jony Rozon, both engineers at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Division Newport discuss the importance of using correct pronouns as well as polite etiquette when you may not be sure of someone's pronouns. Official US Navy Video by John Vannucci
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 10:34
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|844401
|VIRIN:
|210623-F-NA180-975
|Filename:
|DOD_109009322
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|RI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
