Total Force aircrew executes first Operation Fly Formula delivery

A U.S. Air Force Total Force C-17 Globemaster III aircrew staged at Ramstein Air Base, Germany while stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam deliver 78,000 pounds of infant formula from Europe to Indianapolis International Airport, Indiana for further distribution, May 22, 2022. U.S. Transportation Command expeditiously coordinated across federal agencies, including the Departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration, to support U.S. President Joe Biden’s direction to conduct Operation Fly Formula.