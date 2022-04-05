Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    May 2022 Pre-UTA News Briefs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHICOPEE, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Video by W.C. Pope 

    439th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    May 2022 Pre-UTA News Briefs
    Col. Joseph Janik, Commander 439th Airlift Wing
    Chief Master Sgt. Rosiline Ratliff, Command Chief 439th Airlift Wing
    Sharon Mekal, RISO Aircraft Maint. Tech.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 10:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844390
    VIRIN: 220504-F-YC822-935
    PIN: 7439
    Filename: DOD_109009209
    Length: 00:10:12
    Location: CHICOPEE, MA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May 2022 Pre-UTA News Briefs, by W.C. Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    massachusetts
    air force reserve
    westover
    chicopee
    439aw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT