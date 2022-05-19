Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command and Control during Defender Europe

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OBERLAUSITZ TRAINING AREA, GERMANY

    05.19.2022

    Video by Spc. Hassani Ribera Soto and Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dru Rhodes, commander of the 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division speaks about command and control during Defender Europe at Oberlausitz Training Area, Germany, May 19, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 09:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844385
    VIRIN: 110520-Z-KB014-1001
    Filename: DOD_109009086
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: OBERLAUSITZ TRAINING AREA, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command and Control during Defender Europe, by SPC Hassani Ribera Soto and SSG Gabriel Rivera-Villanueva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT