U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dru Rhodes, commander of the 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division speaks about command and control during Defender Europe at Oberlausitz Training Area, Germany, May 19, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters supporting NATO. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Hassani Ribera)