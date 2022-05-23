Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Our Team - Tionesta Lake

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District has some of the best teams throughout our region who serve across various project sites, including reservoirs, locks and dams, and other field offices.

    This video features the team who serves at Tionesta Lake which oversees operations, recreation and maintenance at one of our most popular recreational attractions. All of our reservoir locations offer a variety of job opportunities, from park ranger to resource manager, maintenance worker and more!

    To learn more about our overall mission, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/840095

    For more information about Tionesta Lake, visit: https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/missio...

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 08:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844378
    VIRIN: 220523-O-TI382-919
    Filename: DOD_109008875
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    This work, Our Team - Tionesta Lake, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS

    USACE
    Lake
    Reservoir
    Army Corps
    Job Opportunities

