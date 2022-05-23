Our Team - Tionesta Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District has some of the best teams throughout our region who serve across various project sites, including reservoirs, locks and dams, and other field offices.
This video features the team who serves at Tionesta Lake which oversees operations, recreation and maintenance at one of our most popular recreational attractions. All of our reservoir locations offer a variety of job opportunities, from park ranger to resource manager, maintenance worker and more!
To learn more about our overall mission, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/840095
For more information about Tionesta Lake, visit: https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/missio...
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)
