    First Operation Fly Formula flight arrives

    IN, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2022

    Video by 1st Lt. Emma Quirk 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Total Force C-17 Globemaster III delivers 78,000 pounds of infant formula from Europe to Indianapolis International Airport, Indiana for further distribution, May 22, 2022. U.S. Transportation Command and Air Mobility Command expeditiously coordinated across federal agencies, including the Departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration, to support U.S. President Joe Biden’s direction to conduct Operation Fly Formula.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 10:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844377
    VIRIN: 220522-F-MA528-192
    Filename: DOD_109008869
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: IN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Operation Fly Formula flight arrives, by 1st Lt. Emma Quirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    Air Mobility Command
    15th Wing
    USTRANSCOM
    521st AMOW
    Operation Fly Formula

