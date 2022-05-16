Exercise Stolen Cerberus IX, a multilateral training with the Hellenic air force concluded at Elefsina Air Base, Greece, May 12, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 06:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844371
|VIRIN:
|220516-F-LO621-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109008755
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|ELEFSINA, GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in Greek exercise Stolen Cerberus IX, by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in Greek exercise Stolen Cerberus IX
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT