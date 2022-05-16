Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in Greek exercise Stolen Cerberus IX

    ELEFSINA, GREECE

    05.16.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexcia Givens 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Exercise Stolen Cerberus IX, a multilateral training with the Hellenic air force concluded at Elefsina Air Base, Greece, May 12, 2022.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 06:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844371
    VIRIN: 220516-F-LO621-1001
    Filename: DOD_109008755
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: ELEFSINA, GR 

    This work, U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in Greek exercise Stolen Cerberus IX, by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in Greek exercise Stolen Cerberus IX

    Greece
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW
    Elefsina Air Base

