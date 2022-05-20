Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    89th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Nicholas Volpe, assigned to the 89th Operations Support Squadron, gives a military shout-out for Memorial Day. (U.S Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 04:36
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 844367
    VIRIN: 220520-F-TM624-0006
    Filename: DOD_109008731
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Hometown: ARLINGTON, VA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Yankees Memorial Day Shout-outs, by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Memorial Day
    shout-outs
    MLB2022
    YESYankees

