    Milwaukee Brewers MLB Shout-outs

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    89th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trevor Erickson, 89th Airlift Wing exectuive assistant NCO-in-charge, gives a military shout-out for Milwaukee Brewers baseball team. (U.S Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 04:36
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 844361
    VIRIN: 220520-F-TM624-0004
    Filename: DOD_109008705
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Hometown: MADISON, WI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Milwaukee Brewers MLB Shout-outs, by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Milwaukee
    MLB
    shout-outs
    Independence Day
    C-32A Aircraft
    Brewers2022

