    Pacific News: May 20, 2022

    GUINEA-BISSAU

    05.20.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Transportation Command Commander General Jacqueline Van Ovost visits the Indo-pacific region, U.S. Marines, U.S. Navy Sailors, and members of the Australian Defense Force conducted onload and offload rehearsals aboard the USS Ashland, and U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2nd Marines division, conducted Counter Assault Exercises.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 02:54
    Location: GW

    Misawa air base
    u.s. marines
    U.S. Transportation command
    u.s. sailors
    Australian self-defence force
    counter assault exercises

