U.S. Transportation Command Commander General Jacqueline Van Ovost visits the Indo-pacific region, U.S. Marines, U.S. Navy Sailors, and members of the Australian Defense Force conducted onload and offload rehearsals aboard the USS Ashland, and U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 2nd Marines division, conducted Counter Assault Exercises.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 02:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844356
|VIRIN:
|220520-N-UC197-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109008629
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific News: May 20, 2022, by PO3 Donovan Zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT