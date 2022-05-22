Osan Ar Base POTUS Departure

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



United States President Joe Biden departs from Osan Air Base in the Republic of Korea. The intent of this visit was to further strengthen relationships between the governments, economies and people of the United States and Republic of Korea.