    Osan Ar Base POTUS Departure

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.22.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    United States President Joe Biden departs from Osan Air Base in the Republic of Korea. The intent of this visit was to further strengthen relationships between the governments, economies and people of the United States and Republic of Korea.

