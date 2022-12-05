Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3d Reconnaissance Battalion conducts live-fire training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division conduct live-fire training in Okinawa, Japan, May 10-17, 2022. The training strengthens essential skills necessary for rapid deployment within the Indo-Pacific Region, and increases the unit’s proficiency and readiness in various reconnaissance missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 01:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844350
    VIRIN: 220518-M-MN384-0003
    Filename: DOD_109008388
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Reconnaissance Battalion conducts live-fire training, by Sgt Jennifer Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M240B
    Marines
    Training
    pistol range
    3D MARDIV
    3d Reconnaissance Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT