U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division conduct live-fire training in Okinawa, Japan, May 10-17, 2022. The training strengthens essential skills necessary for rapid deployment within the Indo-Pacific Region, and increases the unit’s proficiency and readiness in various reconnaissance missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 01:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844350
|VIRIN:
|220518-M-MN384-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_109008388
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d Reconnaissance Battalion conducts live-fire training, by Sgt Jennifer Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT