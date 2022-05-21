U.S. Marines with 3d Platoon, Lima Company, 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, Australian Army soldiers with 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, 7th Brigade, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) soldiers, participate in a simulated combat defense during exercise Southern Jackaroo 22 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 21-22, 2022. Southern Jackaroo is a multilateral exercise carried out by Marines with MRF-D, the Australian Army and JGSDF soldiers, focusing on live-fire and combined arms training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 00:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844347
|VIRIN:
|220521-M-KG021-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109008337
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Location:
|SHOALWATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MRF-D 22: Marines, Australian Army and Japan Ground Self Defense Force Personnel Participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo, by Cpl Emeline Molla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
