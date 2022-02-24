Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Underwater Construction Team Two in Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.24.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Kerska 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    220224-N-LW994-1001 DIEGO GARCIA British Indian Ocean Territory (February 24, 2022) – Sailors assigned to, Underwater Construction Team Two, perform mission operations on Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, Feb. 24, 2022. Navy Underwater Construction Team Two is INDOPACOM’s premiere unit for underwater engineering and waterfront construction. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Kerska/Released).

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 00:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844346
    VIRIN: 220224-N-LW994-1001
    Filename: DOD_109008296
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IO

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Underwater Construction Team Two in Diego Garcia, by PO3 Alex Kerska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Diego Garcia
    UCT2
    Underwater Construction Team Two

