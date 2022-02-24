220224-N-LW994-1001 DIEGO GARCIA British Indian Ocean Territory (February 24, 2022) – Sailors assigned to, Underwater Construction Team Two, perform mission operations on Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, Feb. 24, 2022. Navy Underwater Construction Team Two is INDOPACOM’s premiere unit for underwater engineering and waterfront construction. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Kerska/Released).
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 00:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844346
|VIRIN:
|220224-N-LW994-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109008296
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Underwater Construction Team Two in Diego Garcia, by PO3 Alex Kerska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT