    President Biden visits Osan AB during first official ROK trip

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.20.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Megan Estrada 

    51st Fighter Wing

    United States President Joe Biden arrives at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2022. The intent of the trip was to further strengthen relationships between the governments, economies and people of the U.S. and Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 01:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844337
    VIRIN: 220520-F-WE075-425
    Filename: DOD_109008100
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: KR

    OSAN AIR BASE
    POTUS
    Air Force One
    Republic of Korea
    51st Fighter Wing

