United States President Joe Biden arrives at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 22, 2022. The intent of the trip was to further strengthen relationships between the governments, economies and people of the U.S. and Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 01:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844337
|VIRIN:
|220520-F-WE075-425
|Filename:
|DOD_109008100
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden visits Osan AB during first official ROK trip, by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS

