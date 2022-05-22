A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft documents a disabled 34-foot sailing vessel 43 miles off North Island, Louisiana, May 22, 2022. After Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received multiple digital selective calling alerts and a mayday transmission via VHF-FM Channel 16, a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin crew arrived on scene, determined the vessel's helm had stripped off during a storm and hoisted the two boaters. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 19:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844333
|VIRIN:
|220522-G-G0108-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_109008078
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 from disabled sailing vessel 43 miles off North Island, Louisiana, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT