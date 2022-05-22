Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from disabled sailing vessel 43 miles off North Island, Louisiana

    LA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft documents a disabled 34-foot sailing vessel 43 miles off North Island, Louisiana, May 22, 2022. After Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received multiple digital selective calling alerts and a mayday transmission via VHF-FM Channel 16, a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin crew arrived on scene, determined the vessel's helm had stripped off during a storm and hoisted the two boaters. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 19:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844333
    VIRIN: 220522-G-G0108-5001
    Filename: DOD_109008078
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: LA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    USCG
    Rescue
    Texas
    Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi

