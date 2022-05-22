Coast Guard rescues 2 from disabled sailing vessel 43 miles off North Island, Louisiana

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescues two boaters from a disabled 34-foot sailing vessel 43 miles off North Island, Louisiana, May 22, 2022. After Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received multiple digital selective calling alerts and a mayday transmission via VHF-FM Channel 16, the Dolphin crew arrived on scene, determined the vessel's helm had stripped off during a storm and hoisted the two boaters. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Houston)
|05.22.2022
|05.22.2022 19:06
|B-Roll
|844331
|220522-G-G0108-3001
|DOD_109008073
|00:01:30
|LA, US
|1
|1
