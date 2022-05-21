Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armed Forces Weekend 2022

    SPEEDWAY, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Video by Spc. Chad Tramel 

    120th Public Affairs Detachment

    B-roll package for Armed Forces Weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana, May 20-21, 2022. Package includes military display setup and civilian interaction.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 14:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844328
    VIRIN: 220521-A-EU822-573
    Filename: DOD_109007884
    Length: 00:13:15
    Location: SPEEDWAY, IN, US 

    Indiana Army National Guard
    Indy 500
    Indianapolis Motor Speedway
    Armed Forces Weekend

