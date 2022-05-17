Defense Supply Center Columbus First Responders Appreciation 5K Run/Walk - Captioned

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 2022 Defense Supply Center Columbus Police Week observance is underway with a variety of activities to celebrate, support and bring awareness to all the work the DSCC base police do day in and day out all year.



The week was kicked off by DLA Land and Maritime Commander US Navy Rear Adm. Kristen Fabry with a wreath laying ceremony at the police/fire memorial in front of Building 58, and continued with a First Responders Appreciation 5K Run/Walk May 17, a storytime event with the children at the DSCC Child Development Center May 18, a special barbeque meal for all police shifts May 19 and a closing ceremony/wreath removal at the end of the week.