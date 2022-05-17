Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Supply Center Columbus First Responders Appreciation 5K Run/Walk - Captioned

    OH, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Video by Stefanie Hauck 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    The 2022 Defense Supply Center Columbus Police Week observance is underway with a variety of activities to celebrate, support and bring awareness to all the work the DSCC base police do day in and day out all year.

    The week was kicked off by DLA Land and Maritime Commander US Navy Rear Adm. Kristen Fabry with a wreath laying ceremony at the police/fire memorial in front of Building 58, and continued with a First Responders Appreciation 5K Run/Walk May 17, a storytime event with the children at the DSCC Child Development Center May 18, a special barbeque meal for all police shifts May 19 and a closing ceremony/wreath removal at the end of the week.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844326
    VIRIN: 220517-D-LP749-963
    Filename: DOD_109007858
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: OH, US

    This work, Defense Supply Center Columbus First Responders Appreciation 5K Run/Walk - Captioned, by Stefanie Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Police Week
    DSCC Police Week 2022

