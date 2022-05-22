B-roll package from the Joint Enlistment Ceremony during Armed Forces Weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana, May 22, 2022. Enlistees in attendance were recruited into the Army, Air Force, Marines, Navy, Indiana Army National Guard, and Indiana Air National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 13:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844324
|VIRIN:
|220522-A-EU822-540
|Filename:
|DOD_109007856
|Length:
|00:07:33
|Location:
|SPEEDWAY, IN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-roll Package, Joint Enlistment Ceremony, by SPC Chad Tramel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT