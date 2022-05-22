Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll Package, Joint Enlistment Ceremony

    SPEEDWAY, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2022

    Video by Spc. Chad Tramel 

    120th Public Affairs Detachment

    B-roll package from the Joint Enlistment Ceremony during Armed Forces Weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana, May 22, 2022. Enlistees in attendance were recruited into the Army, Air Force, Marines, Navy, Indiana Army National Guard, and Indiana Air National Guard.

    This work, B-roll Package, Joint Enlistment Ceremony, by SPC Chad Tramel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Indy 500
    Indianapolis Motor Speedway
    Armed Forces Weekend
    Joint Enlistment Ceremony

