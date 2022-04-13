Maintenance RESET Part 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For the next two weeks, Army Reserve Soldiers from the 223rd Ordnance Company out of Grand Prairie, Tx. will be working with the 407th Army Field Support Battalion - Hood to repair and RESET U.S. Army Reserve Command RESET equipment.



After Army Reserve equipment is used overseas to support combat operations, it returns to Field Support Battalions for repair and maintenance - RESET.



During their annual training, Soldiers of the 223rd Ordnance Company will service on vehicles, weapons, generators, radios, and more.