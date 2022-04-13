Maintenance RESET Part 1

For the next two weeks, Army Reserve Soldiers from the 223rd Ordnance Company out of Grand Prairie, Tx. will be working with the 407th Army Field Support Battalion - Hood to repair and RESET U.S. Army Reserve Command RESET equipment.
After Army Reserve equipment is used overseas to support combat operations, it returns to Field Support Battalions for repair and maintenance - RESET.
During their annual training, Soldiers of the 223rd Ordnance Company will service on vehicles, weapons, generators, radios, and more.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 11:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844317
|VIRIN:
|220413-A-NV630-792
|Filename:
|DOD_109007743
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
