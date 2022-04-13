Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    For the next two weeks, Army Reserve Soldiers from the 223rd Ordnance Company out of Grand Prairie, Tx. will be working with the 407th Army Field Support Battalion - Hood to repair and RESET U.S. Army Reserve Command RESET equipment.

    After Army Reserve equipment is used overseas to support combat operations, it returns to Field Support Battalions for repair and maintenance - RESET.

    During their annual training, Soldiers of the 223rd Ordnance Company will service on vehicles, weapons, generators, radios, and more.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 11:11
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    This work, Maintenance RESET Part 1, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

