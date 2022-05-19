The Oklahoma National Guard Regional Training Institute plans the logistics necessary to put on the National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition at Camp Gruber Training Center, May 15-20, 2022. The Oklahoma National Guard RTI is responsible for providing training facilities and education for both military and non-military organizations. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Spc. Danielle Rayon)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 11:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844316
|VIRIN:
|220519-A-IN656-617
|Filename:
|DOD_109007742
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|CAMP GRUBER TRAINING CENTER, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Oklahoma National Guard Regional Training Institute plans Region V Best Warrior Competition, by SPC Danielle Rayon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
