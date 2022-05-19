Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oklahoma National Guard Regional Training Institute plans Region V Best Warrior Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP GRUBER TRAINING CENTER, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Video by Spc. Danielle Rayon 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Oklahoma National Guard Regional Training Institute plans the logistics necessary to put on the National Guard Region V Best Warrior Competition at Camp Gruber Training Center, May 15-20, 2022. The Oklahoma National Guard RTI is responsible for providing training facilities and education for both military and non-military organizations. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Spc. Danielle Rayon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 11:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844316
    VIRIN: 220519-A-IN656-617
    Filename: DOD_109007742
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: CAMP GRUBER TRAINING CENTER, OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma National Guard Regional Training Institute plans Region V Best Warrior Competition, by SPC Danielle Rayon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Regional Training Institute
    RBWOK2022
    RBW2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT