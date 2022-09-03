Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pfc. Victoria Bustamante

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Pfc. Victoria Bustamante is a 91B - Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic with the 223rd Ordnance Company in Grand Prairie, Texas. She came from a military family and joined the Army Reserve to further her educational goals and begin a civilian career.

    The U.S. Army could help you pursue your dreams too. Go check out https://www.goarmy.com/info.html?iom=... to see which jobs align with your passions.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 11:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844315
    VIRIN: 220309-A-NV630-550
    Filename: DOD_109007741
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pfc. Victoria Bustamante, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAR
    4th ESC

