Pfc. Victoria Bustamante is a 91B - Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic with the 223rd Ordnance Company in Grand Prairie, Texas. She came from a military family and joined the Army Reserve to further her educational goals and begin a civilian career.



The U.S. Army could help you pursue your dreams too. Go check out https://www.goarmy.com/info.html?iom=... to see which jobs align with your passions.