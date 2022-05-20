Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RBW 2022 SSG Grayson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OK, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Courtesy Video

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Interview with Staff Sgt. Spencer Grayson, Oklahoma National Guard.
    Soldiers and NCOs compete in the Region V Best Warrior competition at Camp Gruber, May 2022. The Region V Best Warrior competition is used to determine the most skilled and well rounded Soldiers from across the region. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Pfc. Haden Tolbert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 13:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 844305
    VIRIN: 220522-A-DX255-1011
    Filename: DOD_109007720
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RBW 2022 SSG Grayson, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    RBWOK2022
    RBW2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT