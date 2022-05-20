Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RBW 2022 Ruck B-Roll

    OK, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Courtesy Video

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers and NCOs compete in Regional Best Warrior at Camp Gruber, May 2022. The Regional Best Warrior competition is use to determine the most skilled and most well rounded soldiers from across the nation. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Haden Tolbert)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 11:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844301
    VIRIN: 220522-A-DX255-1007
    Filename: DOD_109007684
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: OK, US

    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    RBWOK2022
    RBW2022

