Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Fly Formula C-17 Loading B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wongwai 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Ramstein, Air Base, Germany supported Operation Fly Formula order by President Joe Biden. 132 skids of medical grade formula was flown from Switzerland to Ramstein on to its destination at Indianapolis International Airport for further distribution.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 09:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844294
    VIRIN: 220522-F-CX918-739
    Filename: DOD_109007654
    Length: 00:07:54
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Fly Formula C-17 Loading B-roll, by SSgt Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    86th Airlift Wing
    Infant Formula
    Operation Fly Formula

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT