Operation Fly Formula C-17 Loading B-roll

Ramstein, Air Base, Germany supported Operation Fly Formula order by President Joe Biden. 132 skids of medical grade formula was flown from Switzerland to Ramstein on to its destination at Indianapolis International Airport for further distribution.
Date Taken:
|05.22.2022
Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 09:47
Category:
|B-Roll
Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
