    B-Roll - POTUS Departs Korea

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jelle 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    B-Roll of U.S. President Joseph R. Biden Jr departing from Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The President will depart Korea and arrive in Japan as part of a tour of the Asian Region to meet with key leaders, partners and allies in the Pacific region. (U.S. Army Video by SSG Christopher Jelle)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 07:23
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 

    This work, B-Roll - POTUS Departs Korea, by SSG Christopher Jelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POTUS
    Joe Biden
    Osan
    Air Force One

