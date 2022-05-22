B-Roll - POTUS Departs Korea

B-Roll of U.S. President Joseph R. Biden Jr departing from Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The President will depart Korea and arrive in Japan as part of a tour of the Asian Region to meet with key leaders, partners and allies in the Pacific region. (U.S. Army Video by SSG Christopher Jelle)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 07:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844290
|VIRIN:
|220522-A-YC939-087
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109007568
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
