    President Joe Biden leaves Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.22.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    President of the United States Joe Biden leaves South Korea after meeting the newly elected President of South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol, at Osan Air Base on May 22, 2022. Diplomatic visits such as these reinforce partnerships with U.S. allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 07:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844286
    VIRIN: 220522-F-DN249-0001
    Filename: DOD_109007552
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    Korea
    POTUS
    Joe Biden
    Air Force one
    Osan AB
    AF1

