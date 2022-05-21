Operation Fly Formula B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III ordered flights supporting Operation Fly Formula. 132 skids of medical grade formula were to be sent from Switzerland to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, where they would be packaged and sent to Indianapolis International Airport for further distribution.