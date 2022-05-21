Operation Fly Formula B-Roll

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.21.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III ordered flights supporting Operation Fly Formula. 132 skids of medical grade formula were to be sent from Switzerland to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, where they would be packaged and sent to Indianapolis International Airport for further distribution.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 05:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844278
    VIRIN: 220521-F-JM042-574
    Filename: DOD_109007470
    Length: 00:05:45
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

