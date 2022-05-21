Coast Guard rescues 7 boaters from vessel fire near Gulfport, Mississippi

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and Coast Guard Station Gulfport Response Boat - Medium boatcrew conduct a rescue of 7 boaters and a dog from a vessel fire near Gulfport, Mississippi, May 21, 2022. The aircrew deployed a rescue life raft, while the boatcrew rescued the boaters and dog from the raft shortly afterwards. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Aviation Training Center Mobile)