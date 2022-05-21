Coast Guard rescues 7 boaters from vessel fire near Gulfport, Mississippi

Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and Coast Guard Station Gulfport Response Boat - Medium boatcrew conduct a rescue of 7 boaters and a dog from a vessel fire near Gulfport, Mississippi, May 21, 2022. The aircrew deployed a rescue life raft, while the boatcrew rescued the boaters and dog from the raft shortly afterwards. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Aviation Training Center Mobile)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2022 19:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844271
|VIRIN:
|220521-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109007352
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
