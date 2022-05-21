Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 7 boaters from vessel fire near Gulfport, Mississippi

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and Coast Guard Station Gulfport Response Boat - Medium boatcrew conduct a rescue of 7 boaters and a dog from a vessel fire near Gulfport, Mississippi, May 21, 2022. The aircrew deployed a rescue life raft, while the boatcrew rescued the boaters and dog from the raft shortly afterwards. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Aviation Training Center Mobile)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 19:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844271
    VIRIN: 220521-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_109007352
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 7 boaters from vessel fire near Gulfport, Mississippi, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    District Eight
    Gulfport
    ATC
    Aviation Training Center Mobile
    vessel fire
    Station Gulfport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT