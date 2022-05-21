Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minnesota Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program Family Day.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Hugo Wong-Cardona 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Minnesota Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program Family Day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 18:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844267
    VIRIN: 220521-A-EH126-751
    Filename: DOD_109007322
    Length: 00:15:23
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program Family Day., by SSG Hugo Wong-Cardona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT