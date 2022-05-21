Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remember the Candy Bomber

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Courtesy Video

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    A remembrance celebration of the life and spirit of Col. Gail S. Halvorsen, the Candy Bomber, as well as a dedication of a C-17 Globemaster III in his honor.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 16:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844250
    Filename: DOD_109007248
    Length: 00:28:58
    Location: US

    TAGS

    C
    Candy Bomber
    Col. Gail S. Halvorsen

