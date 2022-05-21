Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Milley Speaks at West Point Graduation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley delivers the commencement speech at the U.S. Military Academy’s graduation ceremony at West Point, N.Y.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 12:14
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 844246
    Filename: DOD_109007072
    Length: 00:25:08
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Milley Speaks at West Point Graduation , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT