    Soldiers compete in the National Guard Bureau Region 2 Best Warrior Competition

    WV, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Sgt. Davis Rohrer 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Competitors during the 2022 National Guard Bureau Region 2 Best Warrior Competition, held May 17-20, 2022, at Camp Dawson, Kingwood, West Virginia. The Best Warrior Competition is a physically and mentally challenging three-day competition that tests competitors on a wide range of technical and tactical skills relevant to today’s combat operating environment. Region 2 consists of competitors from Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. Regional winners from across the nation will advance to compete at the national-level competition this summer. (U.S. Army National Guard video by, SGT Davis Rohrer)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 11:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844245
    VIRIN: 220520-Z-BS255-988
    Filename: DOD_109007037
    Length: 00:05:40
    Location: WV, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Soldiers compete in the National Guard Bureau Region 2 Best Warrior Competition, by SGT Davis Rohrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    WVNG
    Best Warrior 2022

