    Field Artillery Call For Fire Training During Summer Shield

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    05.18.2022

    Video by Sgt. Eliezer Melendez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Michigan National Guard Soldiers assigned to Charley Battery, 119th Field Artillery Regiment, conduct call for fire training during exercise Summer Shield at Foward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia May 18, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.21.2022 08:17
    Location: ADAZI, LV 

    This work, Field Artillery Call For Fire Training During Summer Shield, by SGT Eliezer Melendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

