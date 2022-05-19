Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Engineers mark Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day in Alaska

    NORTH POLE, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District's Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project wear their life jackets at work to promote water safety in North Pole, Alaska. During normal fluctuations of the Chena River, the outlet works remains open to allow the natural flow of water, fish and boats. During high-water events, Chena Project staff and hydrologists work together around the clock to regulate stream flow and impound water to reduce risk to residents in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. (U.S. Army video by Justin Kerwin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 20:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844229
    VIRIN: 220519-A-A1410-1001
    Filename: DOD_109006631
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: NORTH POLE, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Engineers mark Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day in Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    USACE
    park ranger
    life jackets
    water safety

