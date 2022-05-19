Army Engineers mark Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day in Alaska

Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District's Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project wear their life jackets at work to promote water safety in North Pole, Alaska. During normal fluctuations of the Chena River, the outlet works remains open to allow the natural flow of water, fish and boats. During high-water events, Chena Project staff and hydrologists work together around the clock to regulate stream flow and impound water to reduce risk to residents in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. (U.S. Army video by Justin Kerwin)
|05.19.2022
|05.20.2022 20:04
|Video Productions
|844229
|220519-A-A1410-1001
|DOD_109006631
|00:00:21
|NORTH POLE, AK, US
|0
|0
