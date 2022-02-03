Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Alaska District marks Engineers Week 2022

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2022

    Video by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    In celebration of National Engineers Week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District visited Anchorage area schools from Feb. 20 to 26, 2022. The annual observance is dedicated to ensuring a diverse and well-educated future engineering workforce by increasing understanding of and interest in science, technology, engineering and math careers. (U.S. Army video by Rachel Napolitan)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 20:02
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Alaska
    USACE
    students
    STEM Outreach
    Engineers Week

