USACE Alaska District marks Engineers Week 2022

In celebration of National Engineers Week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District visited Anchorage area schools from Feb. 20 to 26, 2022. The annual observance is dedicated to ensuring a diverse and well-educated future engineering workforce by increasing understanding of and interest in science, technology, engineering and math careers. (U.S. Army video by Rachel Napolitan)