In celebration of National Engineers Week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District visited Anchorage area schools from Feb. 20 to 26, 2022. The annual observance is dedicated to ensuring a diverse and well-educated future engineering workforce by increasing understanding of and interest in science, technology, engineering and math careers. (U.S. Army video by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 20:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844225
|VIRIN:
|220302-A-QR280-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109006621
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USACE Alaska District marks Engineers Week 2022, by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
