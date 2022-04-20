Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Alaska District marks Earth Day 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Video by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District is working to cleanup former military sites from the WWII and Cold War era. They have identified more than 500 sites that are eligible for cleanup with plans to continue the restoration work for years to come which are highlighted in this video marking Earth Day 2022. (U.S. Army video by Rachel Napolitan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 20:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844224
    VIRIN: 220420-A-QR280-1001
    Filename: DOD_109006620
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Alaska District marks Earth Day 2022, by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cleanup
    Alaska
    USACE
    Earth Day
    Formerly Used Defense Sites

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT