USACE Alaska District marks Earth Day 2022

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District is working to cleanup former military sites from the WWII and Cold War era. They have identified more than 500 sites that are eligible for cleanup with plans to continue the restoration work for years to come which are highlighted in this video marking Earth Day 2022. (U.S. Army video by Rachel Napolitan)