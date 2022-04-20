The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District is working to cleanup former military sites from the WWII and Cold War era. They have identified more than 500 sites that are eligible for cleanup with plans to continue the restoration work for years to come which are highlighted in this video marking Earth Day 2022. (U.S. Army video by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 20:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844224
|VIRIN:
|220420-A-QR280-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109006620
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USACE Alaska District marks Earth Day 2022, by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
