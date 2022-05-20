AAFB Police Week 2022

This year for National Police Week, Airmen from the 97th Security Forces Squadron hosted multiple events to honor former defenders and connect with those who continue to serve. The week started off with a ruck run where participants carried 35-pound bags as a tribute to defenders whose lives have been lost. The following day, members competed in a golf tournament to encourage both camaraderie and competition, followed by a shooting contest. Next, members of the 97th SFS competed in the “Defenders Challenge”, an obstacle course in which participants completed many different challenges. Finally, the week ended with a closing ceremony and a picnic. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray)
Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 18:53
Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
