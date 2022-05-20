Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAFB Police Week 2022

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    This year for National Police Week, Airmen from the 97th Security Forces Squadron hosted multiple events to honor former defenders and connect with those who continue to serve. The week started off with a ruck run where participants carried 35-pound bags as a tribute to defenders whose lives have been lost. The following day, members competed in a golf tournament to encourage both camaraderie and competition, followed by a shooting contest. Next, members of the 97th SFS competed in the “Defenders Challenge”, an obstacle course in which participants completed many different challenges. Finally, the week ended with a closing ceremony and a picnic. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 18:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844220
    VIRIN: 220520-F-KL977-1003
    Filename: DOD_109006545
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US 

    TAGS

    Police Week
    AETC
    97th AMW
    AAFB

