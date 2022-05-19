Two F-16s assigned to the Oklahoma Air National Guard’s 138th Fighter Wing receive fuel over the midwest from a KC-135 Stratotanker May 19, 2022. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Ter Haar)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 18:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844215
|VIRIN:
|220519-Z-VK221-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109006524
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|TOPEKA, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fueling Vipers, by TSgt Daniel Ter Haar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
