    Fueling Vipers

    TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Ter Haar 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Two F-16s assigned to the Oklahoma Air National Guard’s 138th Fighter Wing receive fuel over the midwest from a KC-135 Stratotanker May 19, 2022. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Daniel Ter Haar)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 18:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844215
    VIRIN: 220519-Z-VK221-001
    Filename: DOD_109006524
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: TOPEKA, KS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling Vipers, by TSgt Daniel Ter Haar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    ANG
    KC-135

