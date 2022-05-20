U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christina Colon, 6th Security Force Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of confinement and police services, shares what influenced her to serve her country and community at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2022. As the largest career field in the Air Force, it's the job of Security Forces to protect, defend and fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 17:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844211
|VIRIN:
|220520-F-CC148-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109006377
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Honoring Service Saluting Sacrifice, by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
