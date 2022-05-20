Honoring Service Saluting Sacrifice

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/844211" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christina Colon, 6th Security Force Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of confinement and police services, shares what influenced her to serve her country and community at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2022. As the largest career field in the Air Force, it's the job of Security Forces to protect, defend and fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)