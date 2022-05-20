Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christina Colon, 6th Security Force Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of confinement and police services, shares what influenced her to serve her country and community at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2022. As the largest career field in the Air Force, it's the job of Security Forces to protect, defend and fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 17:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844211
    VIRIN: 220520-F-CC148-1001
    Filename: DOD_109006377
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    This work, Honoring Service Saluting Sacrifice, by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    police services
    MacDill
    Tampa
    6th Security Forces Squadron
    National Police Week

