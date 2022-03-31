Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th OMRS dental flight

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 325th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental flight's mission is readiness; to make sure all Airmen on Tyndall Air Force Base, and other surrounding locations, are able to deploy at a moment's notice. All Airmen must see a dentist at least once a year for an annual exam, radiographs and a cleaning, at a minimum. Available treatments for emerging issues include cavity filings, root canals and more. Education for patients is also incredibly important, including brushing teeth twice a day, flossing and utilizing fluoride. Service members must care for their teeth to prevent emergent dental issues occurring in a deployed location where resources may not be available. Tyndall's dental clinic provides the utmost quality of care for patients.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 17:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844206
    VIRIN: 220331-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_109006160
    Length: 00:17:06
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    This work, 325th OMRS dental flight, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    military
    readiness
    dentist
    dental
    operational

