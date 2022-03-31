The 325th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental flight's mission is readiness; to make sure all Airmen on Tyndall Air Force Base, and other surrounding locations, are able to deploy at a moment's notice. All Airmen must see a dentist at least once a year for an annual exam, radiographs and a cleaning, at a minimum. Available treatments for emerging issues include cavity filings, root canals and more. Education for patients is also incredibly important, including brushing teeth twice a day, flossing and utilizing fluoride. Service members must care for their teeth to prevent emergent dental issues occurring in a deployed location where resources may not be available. Tyndall's dental clinic provides the utmost quality of care for patients.
03.31.2022
|05.20.2022 17:21
|B-Roll
|844206
|220331-F-YO405-1001
|DOD_109006160
|00:17:06
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|1
|1
This work, 325th OMRS dental flight, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
