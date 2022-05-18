Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spc. Alicia Palmatier Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YAKIMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Video by Capt. James Kim 

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    364th ESC’s, 737th Transportation Company, Spc. Alicia Palmatier, wheeled vehicle mechanic (MOS 91B) shared her reasons for joining the U.S. Army Reserve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 16:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844203
    VIRIN: 220518-A-HC395-584
    Filename: DOD_109006145
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: YAKIMA, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Alicia Palmatier Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, by CPT James Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    364thesc
    usarmyreserve #737tcco

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT