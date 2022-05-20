Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Cyber Policy Expert Speaks on Tech and National Security

    05.20.2022

    Mieke Eoyang, deputy assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy, joins others in a panel on the intersection of technology and national security at the TruCon2022 national security conference. Topics include strategies to strengthen the security and resilience of the cyber-ecosystem in the 21st century.

