Mieke Eoyang, deputy assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy, joins others in a panel on the intersection of technology and national security at the TruCon2022 national security conference. Topics include strategies to strengthen the security and resilience of the cyber-ecosystem in the 21st century.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 16:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|844201
|Filename:
|DOD_109006135
|Length:
|00:59:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DOD Cyber Policy Expert Speaks on Tech and National Security , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT