A Coast Guard Cutter Harold Miller boat crew interdicts a lancha boat illegally fishing in federal waters off southern Texas, May 19, 2022. The Harold Miller crew, in coordination with a Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew, located and stopped two lanchas with a total of eight Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 15:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844199
|VIRIN:
|220519-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109006077
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard interdicts 2 lancha crews illegally fishing US waters, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT