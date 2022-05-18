Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody AFB receives new Military Working Dog

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Johns 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Meet the 23rd Security Forces Squadron's newest military working dog, Mio!
    Mio is 2 years old, intelligent, trained and ready to help Team Moody stay safe and secure!
    Learn a little bit about his handler, and some of the training MWD's receive to keep their skills sharp!

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 15:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844195
    VIRIN: 220518-F-GE908-326
    Filename: DOD_109006012
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    MWD
    Moody Air Force Base
    Military Working Dog
    Flying Tigers
    23rd Security Forces Squadron

