Coming Full Circle

U.S. Marine Corps veteran, William “Jack” McDowell, reunited with his cousin, Diplomatic Security Assistant Secretary Gentry Smith, at his residence in Long Beach, Calif., on May 5, 2022. This get-together exemplifies the long standing partnership between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Diplomatic Security Service.