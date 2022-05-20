U.S. Marine Corps veteran, William “Jack” McDowell, reunited with his cousin, Diplomatic Security Assistant Secretary Gentry Smith, at his residence in Long Beach, Calif., on May 5, 2022. This get-together exemplifies the long standing partnership between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Diplomatic Security Service.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2022 15:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844191
|VIRIN:
|220520-M-BF398-905
|Filename:
|DOD_109005961
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coming Full Circle, by Cpl Soline Skrzypczak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT