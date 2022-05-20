Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coming Full Circle

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marine Corps veteran, William “Jack” McDowell, reunited with his cousin, Diplomatic Security Assistant Secretary Gentry Smith, at his residence in Long Beach, Calif., on May 5, 2022. This get-together exemplifies the long standing partnership between the U.S. Marine Corps and the Diplomatic Security Service.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 15:07
    Location: US

    This work, Coming Full Circle, by Cpl Soline Skrzypczak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

